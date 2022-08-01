Man, 72, killed after Russia shells bus stop in Kharkiv ~~

A 72-year-old man was killed and 30-yo man was injured after Russian shelling of a bus stop in Kharkiv at 7am. Apartment buildings, parking lots damaged, head of the Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In the last 24 h, Russia shelled Izium, Bohidukhiv, Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast, Chuhuiv and Merefa towns.

