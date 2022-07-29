Ukraine Armed Forces use М270 MLRS against Russian troops – Chief of Ukraine’s General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyy 

At the beginning of June, Britain announced that it would provide M270 MLRS to Ukraine, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 80 km. On 15 July, the first systems arrived in Ukraine.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful to our partners for their unwavering support and assistance. Together to Victory!” he wrote in a Facebook post and shared a video showing Ukrainian soldiers conducting military operations at the front and using heavy rocket launchers. Watch it here

Tags: US Ukraine help, М270 MLRS US-made