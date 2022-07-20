Zelenskyy criticized Brazilian President Bolsonaro for neutrality regarding the war

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during his first interview for a media from Latin America, Globo.

“You can’t say: ‘I’m ready to be a mediator’. Mediator in what? Mediator of war? Mediator between who and who? Here is the war not between Russia and Ukraine, but Russia’s war against the people of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.