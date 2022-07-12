Vacancy: managing editor

Euromaidan Press, an independent media about Ukraine in English, is looking for a managing editor

Requirements:

Awareness of the political, social, economic, and military situation in Ukraine.

C1 level in English or higher, ability to translate, rewrite, write, and edit texts; good knowledge of Ukrainian and/or Russian.

Confidence in using social media, a general understanding of trends in digital communication.

Experience in English-language journalism and editing. A love for headlines and ledes. A talent for translating meanings.

Knowledge of SEO.

A fast reaction to events, a fact-checking reflex.

Responsibilities:

Editing texts.

Publishing articles.

Cooperating with journalists, participating in team meetings.

Identifying topics of prime interest for the international audience.

Writing your own materials.

We offer:

A chance to help Ukraine.

A friendly environment where you can pursue your interests and implement your ideas.

A salary starting from 18,000 UAH.

A site where the only thing limiting your journalistic independence is the editorial board.

Euromaidan Press mission:

We provide truthful, reliable, and accurate information on developments in Ukraine, as well as on issues that relate to Ukraine both as a state entity and a multi-ethnic free society, by developing and maintaining media, information, and analytical sources that are non-partisan, non-religious, and non-aligned, and that counter disinformation that is detrimental to Ukraine and Ukrainian society. We wish to be an independent voice of Ukraine and provide a bridge between Ukraine and the Ukrainian communities living abroad. We strive to inform the world public opinion about the country’s history, political and social developments as well as the opportunities the country offers for business and tourism.

If you’re interested, please send a CV with examples of your journalistic articles to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com. Potential candidates will be asked to submit a test article for the site. Salary will be between 11,000-14,000 UAH based on experience.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: vacancy