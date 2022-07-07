Vacancy: journalist / SMM editor

Vacancy: journalist / SMM editor

 

Ukraine

Euromaidan Press will hire a full-time journalist/SMM editor.

What we are seeking: 

  • Excellent English and Ukrainian
  • Experience in journalism, communicating with international audiences
  • Knowledge of journalistic standards, fact-checking and critical thinking as a reflex
  • Good knowledge of the political/military/media situation
  • Experience in SMM
  • Knowledge of SEO is a plus
  • Willingness to learn new things

What we offer: 

  • Salary starting from 18,000 UAH with growth
  • Flexible schedule
  • Friendly team
  • Growth opportunities
  • Creative freedom and an outlet with genuine editorial freedom
  • A chance to defend Ukraine with the pen (no less important than with the sword)

Please send your CVs with examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com

