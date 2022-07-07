Vacancy: journalist / SMM editor

Euromaidan Press will hire a full-time journalist/SMM editor.
What we are seeking:
- Excellent English and Ukrainian
- Experience in journalism, communicating with international audiences
- Knowledge of journalistic standards, fact-checking and critical thinking as a reflex
- Good knowledge of the political/military/media situation
- Experience in SMM
- Knowledge of SEO is a plus
- Willingness to learn new things
What we offer:
- Salary starting from 18,000 UAH with growth
- Flexible schedule
- Friendly team
- Growth opportunities
- Creative freedom and an outlet with genuine editorial freedom
- A chance to defend Ukraine with the pen (no less important than with the sword)
Please send your CVs with examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com