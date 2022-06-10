Vacancy: journalist-analyst

Vacancy: journalist analyst

 

More

Euromaidan Press will hire a journalist-analyst.

Our ideal candidate:

  • Shares our values of a democratic and free Ukraine;
  • Has Ukraine’s victory as a personal priority;
  • Is responsible and results-driven;
  • Has an excellent understanding of the situation in/around Ukraine;
  • Has a good understanding of journalistic standards and fact-checking as a reflex;
  • Has experience in journalism and communicating with foreign audiences;
  • Understands principles of SMM and SEO;
  • Has excellent written English, and understands Ukrainian; other languages are a plus.

Tasks:

  • To compile and publish a daily review of events pertaining to the situation in Ukraine in cooperation with the team;
  • To work with the team in identifying trends and tendencies in English-media coverage of Ukraine;
  • To participate in morning meetings of the team;
  • To write own materials as needed and/or work on social media;
  • The position can be either part or full-time.

What we offer:

  • An opportunity to help Ukraine’s resistance via the word;
  • A flexible schedule;
  • A steady salary up to 18,000 UAH;
  • A friendly and passionate team.

Please send your CV and motivation letter to euromaidanpress (@) gmail.com.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter
* indicates required
Type of mailing list

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags