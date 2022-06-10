Vacancy: journalist-analyst

Euromaidan Press will hire a journalist-analyst.
Our ideal candidate:
- Shares our values of a democratic and free Ukraine;
- Has Ukraine’s victory as a personal priority;
- Is responsible and results-driven;
- Has an excellent understanding of the situation in/around Ukraine;
- Has a good understanding of journalistic standards and fact-checking as a reflex;
- Has experience in journalism and communicating with foreign audiences;
- Understands principles of SMM and SEO;
- Has excellent written English, and understands Ukrainian; other languages are a plus.
Tasks:
- To compile and publish a daily review of events pertaining to the situation in Ukraine in cooperation with the team;
- To work with the team in identifying trends and tendencies in English-media coverage of Ukraine;
- To participate in morning meetings of the team;
- To write own materials as needed and/or work on social media;
- The position can be either part or full-time.
What we offer:
- An opportunity to help Ukraine’s resistance via the word;
- A flexible schedule;
- A steady salary up to 18,000 UAH;
- A friendly and passionate team.
Please send your CV and motivation letter to euromaidanpress (@) gmail.com.
