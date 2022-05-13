Facts about the Ukrainian war: Russians lose

France to send Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. Photo: defence.ua

Article by: texty.org.ua

Editor’s Note The military analysis defines the main tactical advantage of the Ukrainian army over the Russian army and explains why Ukraine is so successful in defying the Russian invasion. Ukrainian arm forces strike on enemy logistics. The military analysis defines the main tactical advantage of the Ukrainian army over the Russian army and explains why Ukraine is so successful in defying the Russian invasion. Ukrainian arm forces strike on enemy logistics.

Analysis of the graphs of lost equipment allows us to highlight the different phases of the war and determine changes in the tactics of the Russian army.

Thanks to the Oryx project, which collects and categorizes all video and photo evidence of destroyed and captured military equipment, it is possible to make quantitive conclusions about the course of the war. As the authors of the project say: “Only destroyed equipment, means, and equipment, confirmed by photos or videos belong to the list. Therefore, the actual amount of destroyed equipment significantly exceeds what is on the list.”

Some military analysts also note that the amount of the equipment in the video and photo can be distorted in some way (the Ukrainian information policy is not to show all losses). However, if analysis cannot use the absolute numbers – they are is still incomplete, but there is only a ratio between the number of losses in Russian and Ukrainian reports. This ratio allows us to draw some interesting conclusions.

Overall casualties and the loss of armored vehicles

Let’s start with a general graph of all losses for the entire period of hostilities (graphs from Lee Drake):

General loss of equipment

The graph shows that Russia at least twice tried to change the nature of the hostilities: after the first two weeks when the intensity of losses (the slope on the curve on the graph) was the highest (moving in columns deep into the territory of Ukraine, that left a lot of destroyed and abandoned equipment), as well as the beginning of the offensive in the East (early April). In April-May, the intensity of losses of the Russian equipment again decreased, which reflects a change in tactics – the Russians are trying to avoid contact battles and more often use long-range artillery strikes. The graph of destroyed equipment confirms this theory: it is obvious, that the growth rate of the number of destroyed equipment has decreased since about the second week of April.

🇪🇺The EU is about to provide EUR500 million more in military support for🇺🇦Ukraine. "We are providing armored vehicles, tanks, heavy artillery, ammunition," Borrel answered to journalists.https://t.co/SfZ23ahL4X https://t.co/ZEIOasK37O — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2022

1. Number of destroyed vehicles

Another interesting graph is the percentage ratio between Russian and Ukrainian equipment lost. Pay attention to the lower right graph, which shows the ratio of total losses.

Ukrainian commander in chief sent "special greetings and thanks from our artillerymen to the American people."

"My guys know the price of artillery. First of all, they wanted to convey that this is a high-precision & effective weapon. Together to Victory!"https://t.co/KZg7IsL57O pic.twitter.com/BtG2KPGecT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2022

It is again noticeable that with the change in tactics in the East, the Russian army suffered smaller losses for a certain time (as a percentage), but recently Ukrainian troops seem to have adapted and now, the ratio has almost returned to the previous level: one unit of Ukrainian equipment to three units of Russian one (25% and 75%).

2. Aviation and air defense

From these graphs, one can see not only the different dynamics / different phases of the war and the ratios (it is obvious that Ukraine destroy faster the air defense systems than aircraft), but also draw the main conclusion – after two months of the war, the Russians could not gain an advantage in the sky.

3. Logistics

Finally, the graphs for logistics and vehicles clearly show where the main efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are directly targeted: for trucks, the ratio is 1 to 4, and for logistics systems – something like 1 to 15 in favor of Ukrainian forces.

As a conclusion to the previous two graphs, this diagram illustrates the main tactical preference of the Ukrainian forces: a strike on enemy logistics. The most successful ratio is 1 to 15 in Ukrainian favor is in the logistics. Worst of all is with aviation, but even there the coefficient is approximately 1:2.5 – for each Ukrainian aircraft shut down, there are 2.5 Russian ones.

More charts from Lee Drake can be viewed on his page.

A table with the number of losses is here.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: military analysis, Russian invasion