“Putin would rather strike nuclear then start real negotiations” – military expert on European myths about Russia

Editor’s Note “It would be great for the EU, if Ukraine capitulated. Because it did not want to take any responsibility,” military expert Mykhailo Samus sharply criticized the initial European reaction to the Russian invasion. But as soon as some EU countries “It would be great for the EU, if Ukraine capitulated. Because it did not want to take any responsibility,” military expert Mykhailo Samus sharply criticized the initial European reaction to the Russian invasion. But as soon as some EU countries started providing heavy weapons to Ukraine and their attitude has changed, hopes for the end of Putin’s war in Ukraine eventually emerged. It is important to understand that there is no room for a compromise: as long as Putin is alive, he will not accept another end of war than full control over Ukraine. Only Ukrainian victory and complete withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine could bring peace to Europe.

First reports about heavy weaponry delivered to Ukraine from the west emerged only after 40 days of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Arms supply included rocket artillery and tanks from the Czech Republic, artillery from Estonia, and armored vehicles from the UK and Australia.

In the second part of his interview, military expert Mykhailo Samus talks about why the EU could well sacrifice Ukraine to Russia for the stability of the European market. He speaks about NATO, which prefers to abstain from the ruthless war. Strong Ukrainian resistance can change the attitude of the Alliance, and, hopefully, finally end this war – as well as other Putin’s wars that the world preferred not to notice.

Mykhaylo Samus is a director at The New Geopolitics Research Network and Deputy Director at the Army Research, Conversion, and Disarmament Center (CACDS). He served 12 years in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was the founder (2009) of the EU CACDS office in Prague (Czech Republic), and was responsible for the coordination of CACDS international activities, its regional sections, and projects with NATO and the EU. He also worked as a journalist at Defense Express.

Why NATO is still reluctant to provide more support for Ukraine, in particular, strongly needed heavy weapons, even after the damage that was already inflicted on Ukraine by the Russian army?

In fact, NATO’s strength is a myth: there are not so many truly powerful armies in Europe. The UK military is really prepared for war, France may be partially prepared, as has participated in foreign operations. Real armies exist in Eastern Europe – in Poland, the Czech Republic, and possibly in Romania. The entire German Army possesses only 200 tanks. To put it in a perspective, Ukraine has already destroyed more than 700 Russian tanks. In this context, a mere 200 tanks seem wildly inadequate. Moreover, the German aviation fleet has not yet been modernized. A lack of military readiness stems from the romanticism of the 1990s and the idea that there would be no more wars, so Germany has already sold its weapons away.

Most important, the citizens of the Western countries are not ready to fight. For example, in the US, the current administration is fundamentally opposed to the involvement of American troops in any war abroad. It remembers the evacuation from Afghanistan, which was a disaster. NATO simply does not want to take responsibility and assume the leadership, they prefer to sit back and are more concentrated on stability within their system.

On the other hand, the UK is demonstrating initiative in support of Ukraine. The US leaders are also proactive, though not as intensely as they could. The US has several thousand F-16s in storage facilities in Arizona and many thousands of unused Hummers – yet, they didn’t offer them to Ukraine.

There was a talk of something like 100 Hummers to be given to Ukraine. But Ukraine needs 10,000 Hummers to equip each unit for its combat missions. Our army has grown rapidly last month due to mobilization, but there is not enough equipment for those who joined the army.

At the same time, according to surveys, citizens of European countries and the United States generally support Ukraine: there was even high support for a no-fly zone at the time it was discussed.

Biden is certainly helping Ukraine. However, he openly states that the US help should remain in bounds that prevent the US from being directly involved. The US main task is to avoid a direct conflict with Russia, and in this way Biden is preventing Ukraine from winning the war. Assuming that Biden is not directly trying to prevent an Ukrainian victory, the only logical explanation for Biden thwarting Ukrainian military success is fear.

I don’t understand that logic. For example, let’s compare Javelin and Patriot systems to each other. Patriot is actually a less offensive weapon than Javelin, and it could have a strategic importance to the Ukrainian military. However, there are concerns that if Patriot were used in Ukraine, Russia would declare war on the United States. Imagine this scenario: Russians discover that their planes over the territory of Ukraine have been downed by Patriots. What consequences could it follow? Would Russia retaliate with a nuclear strike on the US just because it was a US Patriot that shot Russian planes? Certainly, not. The Russians won’t start an attack on the US just because they will get an answer that they don’t like.

Isn’t the West trying to reach a solution “somewhere in the middle” rather than to support a strong Ukrainian victory?

They tried to avoid this war as much as possible. We were telling them for years: Don’t build Nord Stream-2 because it will be used against you, try to avoid complete dependence on Russian gas. They didn’t listen and didn’t take us seriously. Their explanation was that they have certain economic interests and there will be definitely no war. Later, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has shared it publicly: At the beginning of the war, the German Minister of Economics stated that Ukraine would only survive just a couple of hours, so there was no point in helping Ukraine.

Germany has a long-held fear of Russia and thinks that it is impossible to fight against it. Germany remembers the Napoleonic Wars and World War II, it believes that Russia cannot be defeated because it is too vast and has too much resources. The Germans do mathematically calculate everything, and in their calculations Russia is always a victor. German politicians do not understand what has happened in Ukraine, because it doesn’t fit their logic.

The Germans are now disoriented. Let’s recall that in 2014, when both Germany and France wanted to resolve the war at the expense of Ukraine’s interests in order to preserve EU business and interests. This model is reflected in the Minsk agreements in which even the word “Russia” is not mentioned once. This conspicuous absence clearly demonstrates that Russia was not recognized as an aggressor. In fact, all demands fell on Ukraine.

Now, in the new wave of full-scale war, Europe wants to end it as soon as possible. The EU leaders would welcome any agreement between Russia and Ukraine, even complete Ukrainian surrender. It would benefit the EU economy, if Ukraine simply capitulated, and the EU would no longer maintain any responsibility for Ukraine.

After Ukraine has withstood the first blows, it is essential to understand that as long as Putin lives, he would not allow this war to end. A single idea of Putin initiating negotiations on the Crimea is imaginable: this would completely destroy his political image and ability to stay in power. Putin’s only option is to escalate the conflict. I see even a tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine to be more likely than the negotiations on the Crimea. In Putin’s view, it is perfectly reasonable to threaten and use nuclear strikes, negotiations on the Crimea, however, are absolutely absurd.

Why is it so hard to impose truly powerful sanctions on Russian fossil fuel exports?

European politicians were in no way prepared to limit gas supplies to their countries from Russia – though Ukraine had warned them about this situation. Now, with images of Mariupol in everyone’s minds, it is difficult for politicians to tell the German citizens that there would be no sanctions. But the decision-making process in the German government is slow. Additionally, French companies are also slow to leave the Russian market. Perhaps they still hope that some deal with Putin is possible.

Can “security guarantees” proposed at negotiations be a reliable substitute for NATO in Ukraine?

In short, the negotiating points proposed by Ukraine can be implemented exclusively after Putin dies. This seems to be primarily a test of the Putin’s inner circle. How will it react to such a prospect? Looks like the reaction to the proposal was not positive: the next night the intensity of hostilities increased, Kyiv and Kharkiv were heavily shelled.

The proposed guarantees seem disadvantageous to Ukraine because they are one-sided. If we are talking about the analogue of NATO Article 5, then it is better to create a new alliance in which active countries declare that they will carry out mutual defense. Even the participation of the US and the UK is enough because they are nuclear powers. Of course, Poland, the Baltic states, and possibly the Czech Republic, and Romania may also join. If Turkey joins, then this is a foundation of a new powerful organization.

In fact, now is a perfect time for NATO to do its job: resist the evil empire with Ukraine actively fighting on the side of NATO. But NATO doesn’t act yet. This raises the question: if Russia conducts an invasion in Lithuania, would NATO use Article 5? Many, including Lithuanians, are doubtful. In any case, in the first days of any conflict, a country must rely exclusively on its own army and resources.

Is there a chance for Ukraine to win back Donbas at least?

Absolutely, it is a chance for Ukraine to win back all its territories. Ukraine has significantly surpassed Russia in terms of the effectiveness of war. So far, Russians are pursuing their old Russian-Soviet tactic of using soldiers as cannon fodder just as the Russians fought in Finland, when soldiers walked through the minefields as a part of the strategy.

The Russians can easily mobilize a few more million soldiers. We shouldn’t have any illusion. But in terms of tactics and operational technique, Ukrainian generals will beat them. No European country would have been able to achieve such a level of mobilization in one month as Ukraine has achieved. The month of April will be critical: Russia will try to do its best, but Ukraine will start receiving massive aid from the West and will get a good chance to repel Russian attacks and win back previously occupied territories.

