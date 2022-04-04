Anonymous claims responsibility for leaking personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Photo by vipul uthaiah on Unsplash

Article by: Denys Dratsky

The hacktivist group Anonymous claimed responsibility for releasing the personal identifying information of 120,000 Russian soldiers allegedly fighting in Ukraine. This includes full names, addresses, dates of birth, passport numbers, and unit affiliation details. The Ukrainian-based think tank Center for Defense Strategies obtained this information on 1 March 2022, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Statement: Personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine was leaked –

https://ddosecrets[.]com/wiki/Russian_soldier_leak

All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 3, 2022

The admission comes at a time when the full scale of the atrocities perpetrated by the Russian military in Ukraine is becoming dreadfully apparent. Following stiff Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invaders, the Kyiv region was reported to have been fully liberated. This led to apparent revelations of countless cases of mass atrocities that have been perpetrated on the Ukrainian civilians under the Russian occupation. CNN is reporting that hundreds of innocents were killed and buried in mass graves, and its video footage includes many locals that were apparently shot with hands tied behind their backs.

According to witness reports from the survivors in Bucha, the victims of Russian included women and children. Those lucky civilians that have managed to survive through the occupation, have been emphatically welcoming their Ukrainian liberators. People old enough to have lived through World War II are labeling the Russians as Nazis, with reported behavior worse than that of their German predecessors.

The identifying data released by Anonymous can help bring to justice those Russian soldiers responsible for the appalling atrocities in Ukraine. It comes as part of a wider cyberwar that the hacktivist group declared on Putin’s regime following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. Other alleged blows struck by the collective against the occupiers include hacking the Russian Ministry of Defense databases, disabling government, news, and corporate websites, and leaking 820GB of data from Roskomnadzor, the state agency responsible for censoring Russian media.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bucha, hackers, Russian invasion