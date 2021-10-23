“Why am I here? Don’t you see what’s happening in Ukraine?” Seven portraits of Ukrainian fighters on the front lines

Destination – a small village in Luhansk Oblast inhabited by 200 civilians. Only random lights flicker in the windows of the village houses. It’s dark, quiet and still. A peaceful scene that instills a false sense of security and lulls you to sleep.

Locals do not linger in the streets. They go to bed early and get up early. They know that, for the time being, it’s safe and they are well protected by the Ukrainian army.

It’s here that the King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade stands guard