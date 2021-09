his photo book KYIV. ON AIR. It is the first Ukrainian photoalbum consisting solely of photos captured by a drone. The photographer cooperated with such media as NY Times, The Guardian, and participated in an exhibition

the Columbia Museum of Art.

Euromaidan Press publishes some works of this drone magician.

Kyiv photographer Serhii Ristenko took up the challenge to present Kyiv from a fresh perspective. For years, the photographer has been shooting the capital from a bird’s eye. In 2020, heof