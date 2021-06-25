Can you stop the fall of the Cossack state? Play this Ukrainian history game and find out

Bohdan Khmelnytsky, leader of the Zaporozhian Cossacks in 1648–1657 who organized an uprising against Polish rule in Ukraine is one of the heroes of the new historical game "Hetmanate"

Article by: Yuliia Rudenko Edited by: Alya Shandra

Have you ever wished you could influence the course of history? Based on real events, this game about Ukrainian history will allow you to plunge into a situation of 17-century Europe and take on the role of a political strategist of the time. Namely, you will be able to influence the decisions of leaders and check how close you were to the real ones. Historical references will help navigate the years. Be you a Cossack history novice or an eager beaver, you are bound to take your analytical thinking to the next level and just get a kick out of this game.

This historical and political game depicts the events that took place in the 17th century in the Zaporozhian Army, or Hetmanate. Hetmanate was the state that encompassed a great part of the Ukrainian ethnic territories at that time. The events take place in the Ruin period in Ukrainian history which started after the death of one of the most prominent leaders of Ukraine Bohdan Khemlnytsky in 1657 and lasted until 1686. The game focuses on the Hetmanate period from 1657 (a month before the death of Bohdan Khelmytsky) to 1660, when Ukraine was shaken by internal conflicts and aggression of neighbouring states.

The player makes decisions to help the country out of the crisis. One of the first tasks will be to decide who should be Bohdan Khmelnytsky’s successor – his son Yuriy, to establish a new dynasty which will be recognised by European states; or the more experienced leader Ivan Vyhovskyi, who chairs the General Military Chancellery and seeks union with Ukraine’s recent enemy, Poland.

Apart from this, a player can meet with foreign ambassadors, partake in senior officials councils, carry out executions, and administer the budget. Would you rather allocate funds to the army, church, art, or buy the Cossacks’ loyalty?

The game allows choosing allies from among Sweden, Poland, Moscow, or the Crimean Khanate. Whoever your choice falls on, you are going to face the impact of decisions that will never satisfy every man and his dog. It seems at the time of Ruin, there was no magic bullet to help Ukraine out of the cul de sac.

Back then, statehood was severely undermined by populism, society polarization, internal conflicts within the political elite, and enemies. As a player, you will also fight battles on many fronts, including internal Cossack clashes stirred up by foreign states.

According to the game’s creators, “Hetmanate is not just a visual novel in the historical context, nor a history test. Your task is to preserve the state surrounded by enemies from all sides. There is a zero chance of winning. The question is for how long will you manage.”

You can play for Ukraine during the Hetmanate period also via Europa Universalis IV, Europa Universalis IV: The Cossacks Collection.

Edited by: Alya Shandra

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Related

Tags: Ukrainian history, Zaporizhian Cossacks