Vacancy: We’re looking for a human rights reporter

Euromaidan Press, an independent media about Ukraine in English, is looking for a part-time human rights reporter.

Requirements:

Good awareness of the political, social, economic, and military situation in Ukraine, of human rights issues in occupied territories, of human rights issues in the occupied territories and their legal aspects, knowledge of the sphere of work of human rights NGOs in Ukraine;

Excellent knowledge of English, ability to translate, rewrite, write, and edit texts; good knowledge of Ukrainian and/or Russian;

Confidence in using social media, a general understanding of trends in digital communication;

High level of self-organization;

Ukrainian residency, private entrepreneur registration (or readiness to open one).

Responsibilities:

Writing English-language news and analyses pertaining to crucial human rights developments related to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, including, but not limited to, political prisoners in occupied Crimea and Donbas, enforced disappearances in Crimea, repression and intimidation of ethnic and religious minorities, suppression of freedom of the press, the militarization of children, forced conscription, legal proceedings in international courts;

Translating materials from relevant Ukrainian media and adapting them for foreign audiences;

Social media monitoring and updating.

We offer:

A part-time remote job;

A friendly environment where you can pursue your interests and implement your ideas;

A regular salary;

The chance to tell the world about Ukraine and advance human rights.

Our mission:

We provide truthful, reliable, and accurate information on developments in Ukraine, as well as on issues that relate to Ukraine both as a state entity and a multi-ethnic free society, by developing and maintaining media, information, and analytical sources that are non-partisan, non-religious and non-aligned, and that counter disinformation that is detrimental to Ukraine and Ukrainian society. We wish to be an independent voice of Ukraine and provide a bridge between Ukraine and the Ukrainian communities living abroad. We strive to inform the world public opinion about the country’s history, political and social developments as well as of the opportunities the country offers for business and tourism.

If you’re interested, please send a CV with examples of your journalistic articles to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com. Potential candidates will be asked to submit a test article for the site. Salary will start from 8,000 UAH based on experience.

Enjoy reading Euromaidan Press? Become a patron and help us reach even more international readers! Being a patron means you care about quality independent journalism, believe in an independent and democratic Ukraine, and like to look deep. And you can also vote for future articles, suggest topics, and keep in touch with the team. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help us stay afloat and do more. Advertisement Become a patron>>>