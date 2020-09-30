Ukraine reopens borders amid soaring COVID-19 cases: the new rules

On 30 September, Ukraine lifted the restrictions on the entrance of foreigners that were applied one month earlier in an attempt to stop the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to the city of Uman. The record-high 4027 new daily COVID-19 cases on this day further confirm that the ban was specifically to prevent the pilgrimage, and not because of the bad coronavirus situation as officially stated:

Foreigners are allowed to enter if they have a health insurance certificate recognized in Ukraine (with some exceptions). Ukrainian citizens and foreigners arriving from high-risk countries are required to self-isolate at home, if they install the Diya app on their smartphone, or undergo observation. There are exceptions to this requirement as well:

children under 12 years of age;

persons arriving in Ukraine to study in higher education facilities;

citizens of states with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, who have not been to these states 14 days prior to arrival, or are in transit through the territory of Ukraine and have papers proving them leaving the territory of Ukraine within two days after arrival;

staff members of diplomatic missions and consular posts of foreign states, missions of international organizations accredited in Ukraine, as well as their family members;

drivers and/or crew members of freight vehicles, buses on regular international routes, aircraft, sea and river ships, trains and locomotives;

instructors of the armed forces of NATO member states and NATO “Partnership for Peace” program member states, who participate in trainings for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

cultural figures arriving at the invitation of cultural institutions as well as one accompanying person for each of them;

persons transporting hematopoietic stem cells for transplantation;

persons who have proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 done no more than 48 hours prior.

The list of high-risk countries is updated regularly on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. Currently, the “red” countries are those where the number of active cases per 100,000 of population is higher than Ukraine. Below is an approximate map to earmark which countries those are:

Read also:

Related

Tags: covid-19