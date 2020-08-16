Happy Birthday to National Guardsman & defender of Ukraine, Vitaliy Markiv!

Today, National Guardsman Vitaliy Markiv celebrates his 31st birthday. He has spent three years of his life in an Italian prison.

Vitaliy is accused of complicity in the murder of Italian journalist Andrea Rocchelli, who was killed in May, 2014 during in the fighting between Ukrainian armed forces and Russian mercenaries near then-occupied Sloviansk. The facts speak for themselves:

✅ The Ukrainian National Guard and armed forces were deployed in a different surveillance sector.

✅ The Ukrainian fighters were armed with light weapons. The Italian journalist was positioned a good distance from the Ukrainian position on Mount Karachun and could only be reached by heavy and long-range weapons.

✅ The Russian-occupying forces were firing towards the area where Andrea Rocchelli was killed.

During the court hearings, Vitaliy’s defense spoke of these relevant facts, raising many questions and doubts. Despite the lack of evidence of concrete guilt, Vitaliy Markiv was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

We believe in justice! We will not stop fighting for the truth! Vitaliy should spend his next birthday with his family and friends!

The appeal will begin in Milan on September 29. #FreeMarkiv

Read also:

“The truth is on our side and we will win.” says mother of Ukrainian soldier Vitaliy Markiv

Italian podcast report on Ukrainian soldier Vitaliy Markiv ignores basic facys and evidence

Advertisement

Documentary on Markiv case to be screened in Italian Parliament

The Wrong Place: crowdfunding for the truth. Ukrainian/Italian film crew shooting doc on Markiv case

Facts and doubts in Italy’s dubious trial of Ukrainian soldier Vitaliy Markiv

Dear readers! We need your help. COVID-19 has hit independent media outlets hard, but even more so in Ukraine, where most outlets are controlled by oligarchs. To make matters worse, several English-language media sources from Ukraine have closed recently. And even worse, this comes at a time of troubling government tendencies and amid a pro-Russian resurgence in Ukraine. Help keep us online and reporting on the most important of Ukrainian issues for you in these troubling times, bringing the voices of civic society to the forefront of the information war. Our articles are free for everyone to use but we depend on our readers to keep going. We are a small independent journalist team on a shoestring budget and have no political or state affiliation. If you like what you see, please support us with a donation

Related

Tags: court hearings, Italy, Vitaliy Markiv, war in Donbas