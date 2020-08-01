Russia threatens to dispatch weapons to Donbas if U.S. clears military aid package

Illustrative photo. Open source

On July 31, 2020, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov announced that Russia may start officially supplying arms to the Donbas if the United States passes legislation allocating US $300 million per year for military aid to Ukraine.

“I believe that if the United States allocates $300 million for military aid to Ukraine, it will open the door for us to help the people that they want to shoot at with those weapons, namely the DNR and LNR. Therefore, we also have the right to officially supply weapons to these republics.” stated Kalashnikov.

He explained that if a third country supplies lethal weapons to one of the parties to the conflict, Russia will have no choice but to “protect people on the other side, if not with troops, then at least by supplying weapons”.

Kalashnikov concluded by underlining again that Russia “would not hesitate to supply weapons to the DNR and LNR”.

On July 30, U.S. Senator Rob Portman and a group of bipartisan colleagues submitted the bipartisan Ukraine Security Partnership Act to the U.S. Senate to provide security assistance and strategic support to Ukraine.

Tags: "LNR" and "DNR", U.S. aid, war in Donbas, weapons supply