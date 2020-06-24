Milk cans with old UPA documents found in forests of Lviv Oblast

Amateur searchers Andriy Savka and Andriy Bereziak were scouring the forests with metal detectors outside the town of Mostyshka, Lviv Oblast when they stumbled on a historical treasure.

The documents, including books, protocols, and magazines dating from 1940-1950, were preserved in milk cans. There was also a 1948 military service card belonging to an NKVD officer who “had tried to infiltrate the UPA”.

The two searchers believe that the milk cans may contain documents about Sydir Kovpak, the leader of the Soviet partisan movement in Ukraine during World War II. Soviet partisan units waged guerilla warfare against the German forces and also fought against the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). In 1944, Kovpak’s units raided both enemy forces and UPA strongholds throughout western Ukraine and Belarus.

“We didn’t examine them them all, because they’re very fragile and part of our national heritage. If you handle these documents incorrectly, you might destroy them,” Andriy explained.

The searchers have handed over the milk cans and documents to the Mostyshka Museum of History and Local Lore, where they will be examined, recorded and then dispatched for restoration.

Dear readers! We need your help. COVID-19 has hit independent media outlets hard, but even more so in Ukraine, where most outlets are controlled by oligarchs. To make matters worse, several English-language media sources from Ukraine have closed recently. And even worse, this comes at a time of troubling government tendencies and amid a pro-Russian resurgence in Ukraine. Help keep us online and reporting on the most important of Ukrainian issues for you in these troubling times, bringing the voices of civic society to the forefront of the information war. Our articles are free for everyone to use but we depend on our readers to keep going. We are a small independent journalist team on a shoestring budget and have no political or state affiliation. If you like what you see, please support us with a donation

Related

Tags: historical documents, milk can, UPA