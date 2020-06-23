Half of Ukraine’s regions exceed COVID-19 quota required from foreigners entering country

On 22 June, half of Ukraine's regions didn't meet the country's own COVID-19 criteria required from foreigners entering the country

On 15 June, Ukraine opened its borders to foreigners, but required that, apart from having COVID-19 insurance, those coming from a country with over 40 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population undergo a two-week self-isolation period.

We then published a world map of active COVID-19 cases. Now comes the time to take a look at the Ukrainian regions, where COVID-19 cases have been growing rapidly over the last days.

It turns out that on 21 June, both Ukraine in general and half of its regions don’t meet the country’s criterion for foreigners. Ukraine had an average of 44 active cases per 100,000; its most infected oblast, Chernivtsi Oblast, had 289.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000, and four others were over 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population. The capital Kyiv was also over the quota, with 97 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

Admittedly, the situation in other European countries isn’t much better. On 21 June, Sweden had 505 active cases/100,000 and the UK – 383.

