National Presidential Orchestra pays moving tribute to Ukrainian soldiers, medics & firefighters (video)

Easter celebrations online, Chornobyl wildfire as tragic anniversary approaches, six years of war against the Russian aggressor in the Donbas… In Ukraine, as elsewhere, extraordinary times call for extraordinary contributions and tributes.

Members of the National Presidential Orchestra have recorded Ave Maria, a moving prayer thanking medical workers, soldiers and firefighters for their dedication and heroic work. It is today that these men and women stand on the front lines and protect the country. The video has gone viral, with many viewers leaving moving words of gratitude and prayer.

It is symbolic that this Ave Maria was recorded at a distance, in two cities: the brass band played in Kyiv, while soloist Yuriy Mynenko sang in Odesa. Yuriy is a famous countertenor, the first ever Ukrainian finalist in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World. He was scheduled to perform with the National Presidential Orchestra at the Kyiv Philharmonic in early April, but the concert was canceled due to quarantine measures.

Ave Maria (O Lord, protect Ukraine), performed by the National Presidential Orchestra and countertenor Yuriy Mynenko

Orchestra conductor Maksym Husak comments:

“Today, it’s common to see the popular hashtag #stay_home everywhere. With all of the media hype surrounding the virus, we decided to pay tribute to the men and women fighting for our health, safety and country. We invite everyone to remember, think, pray and thank all the people who cannot “stay home”, who are fighting for each and every one of us.”

