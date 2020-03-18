Photo: yourdriver.com.ua

There are many options for renting a car with a driver in Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Dnipro are the main centers of business activity in our country. Naturally, the largest number of offers on the transportation market is in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Our research of the market for renting premium cars with a driver in Ukrainian cities shows that such a market makes up on average 15% of all market offers, in all price segments. The largest number of premium cars to rent with a chauffeur are Mercedes Maybach and Mercedes S class. Their market share is 2% of all cars in Dnipro and the largest – 3% – in Odesa. The capital of Ukraine is somewhere in the middle, with 2.5%. It should be noted that renting a Maybach with a driver is most in-demand in Kyiv and Dnipro while renting a premium car of the same brand is the least popular in Odesa.

Rent a Mercedes S-Class with a driver

Recently, representatives of large and medium-sized businesses are trying to optimize the costs of their companies. Therefore, in 2020, even the most affluent businessmen understand that the maintenance of their fleet of luxury cars causes expenses that in addition to the outward image, give nothing more. Sustainable businessmen who build effective business models can clearly see that premium cars on the company’s balance provide big expenses. Maintaining VIP cars takes time and energy due to:

Selection of experienced drivers who speak English, and at the same time, have experience working on premium cars, an excellent track record and good health; Maintenance. It’s impossible to service luxury cars on your own, you need to contact an authorized service center only, where the service price is very high; Security. Indoor parking with the function of security, video surveillance, the organization of a reliable access control system, etc. are required.

It is wise for large companies to have their own fleet of ordinary cars for everyday tasks. But since premium cars are needed to perform only those tasks that are related to building and sustaining the image, outsourcing will be the best solution. So, renting a Mercedes with a driver in Kyiv or in another city of Ukraine for business events or for other purposes has several undeniable advantages:

There is no need to maintain your fleet with all the costs described above, which put a heavy burden on the budget of any enterprise. But for the Your Driver Company, renting a Mercedes Kyiv is the main activity and all the costs of maintaining a fleet of luxury sedans are sustained by us.

Reasonable prices for Mercedes rental in Kyiv and in other cities. You can rent a car itself and also a professional driver in one place.

Rent Mercedes S-class is an opportunity to travel not only within one city or region, but throughout the country. Trips to neighboring countries are also possible.

We provide for the car maintenance and driver selection. The selection of drivers includes a test of driving skills, recommendations from previous places of work and knowledge of the city.

Rent Maybach in Kyiv is possible for any kind of event: business traveling, show business stars, organization of a trip for children and family members with a driver and a car, airport transfers, Kyiv-Odesa transfer (and between other cities) and so on.

Reasons to order luxury car rental in our company:

Many transport companies provide different levels of service. Your Driver’s professionalism can be judged by a wide client base: both individuals and transnational corporations. They trust us because:

We own the largest fleet of premium cars: Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes Maybach. Our company will offer you Mercedes S class in the latest model W222 and Maybach S500 restyling of 2019. Because of the status cars and the high level of service, your business partners will not doubt the solidity of your company.

All our drivers speak English at a good conversational level in order to understand the foreign passenger and, if necessary, maintain a conversation. It is no secret that in emergency situations, a misunderstanding with the driver can lead to some trouble or even an accident. In addition, each of our drivers has years of driving a premium car, periodically successfully passes extreme driving courses and strictly adheres to business etiquette. English-speaking drivers are a guarantee that you and your business partners will be understood and will fulfill your desires.

We organize any kind of transfers, including Kyiv-Lviv transfer and vice versa, as well as to any other cities of Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and Europe according to your needs. With our cars and drivers, a transfer between Ukrainian cities will be the most pleasant and safe.

Any payment options that are convenient for you are possible – in cash directly to driver, by credit card using a terminal or by bank transfer.

If you want to receive quality English-speaking service, namely a VIP transfer from Boryspil airport (or any other airport), a transfer to a job or a corporate event, a business trip to any city in Ukraine, contact Your Driver Company.

